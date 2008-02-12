Why Microsoft Murdered The Marvel MMO

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The rumours are true. Marvel Universe Online as gone the way of True Fantasy Live Online, another Microsoft MMO project killed before ever seeing the light of day. MTV Multiplayer's Stephen Totilo spoke with Microsoft Game Studios' head Shane Kim, who confirmed the cancellation of the highly anticipated title and explained why it had to die.

When we first entered into the development and agreement of the development of 'Marvel Universe Online,' we thought we would create another subscription-based MMO. And if you really look at the data there's basically one that's successful and everything else wouldn't meet our level or definition of commercial success.

Wow. Yeah, so basically Kim explains that they had gone too far to change the pricing structure into something more likely to bring money in, such as item and transaction-based models, so they let the project die. Hit up the rest of Totilo's story to see him pump Kim for information on Fable 2, Alan Wake, and the future of Halo while I go mourn the official loss of MUO.

Microsoft's Shane Kim On 'Fable 2,' Why Marvel MMO Was Canceled And More [MTV Multiplayer]

Comments

  • Mentoes Guest

    It would have been horrible anyway. I want a real game rather than yet another weak subscription based grinding sim.

    0

