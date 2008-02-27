The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Why Shrek The Third Underperformed? Video Games!

It's point the blame time! So why didn't Shrek the Third do as well as Shrek 2? Easy, because of those damn video games, says DreamWorks Animation CEO and former Disney honcho Jeffrey Katzenberg (above, wearing glasses). Certainly the fact that the movie TOTALLY SUCKED had nothing to do with it. Says Katzenberg:

Competition at retail from other sources such as video games has had an impact on the overall homevideo market and on the performance of individual titles including "Shrek the Third."

Hey man, make the good movies, and you can bet your ass the DVDs will sell. Remember: When you have no one else to blame, take the easy way out and just point the finger at video games. You'll be glad you did. Just ask Katzenberg.
Video Game Sales Are Hurting DVDs [The Cut Scene][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles