Why Wait? Grab Devil May Cry 4 Now

According to Activision, Devil May Cry 4 will be out in Australia on the 7th for the PS3 and Xbox 360.

Of course if you live in Perth, near the GameTraders on Hay St, you can pick it up today. Tipster Daniel sent in the above shot of what we can only assume is him holding his PS3 copy.

Chances are it'll be out in a few other places, but Perthians definitely have the advantage right now.

[Thanks Daniel!]