Wii Fit Cover To Prevent Wii Fit Accidents

So, I've been getting my Wii Fit on everyday for the past two or three weeks. Worst part? The board's totally white, and remember how the Pearl White DS Lites ended up? They ended up grimey and gross! My solution has been to wash my feet before getting on the Balance Board. Then there's the issue of slippage — which, if you are a sweaty bastard, could be a problem. Hey, you could slip right off into the TV. Who knows? This ¥2,480 ($US 23) Wii Fit cover seems to address both issues and hopefully will prevent accidents and protect the peripheral. Wish there was first party cover, though.

Wii Fit Cover [JTT Online Shop via IT Media]