The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii Fit: Not Actually Intended To Make You Fit

Many of us already suspected that Wii Fit couldn't make us fit, but now you can add Nintendo as a name on that list of skeptics. Because during a recent interview on Nintendo's own site, Miyamoto spilled the beans that, no, Wii Fit is not a recommended replacement to your triathlon training...or even a walk around the block:

I don't think Wii Fit's purpose is to make you fit; what it's actually aiming to do is make you aware of your body.

He continues:

That's why we wanted people to talk with their families about Wii Fit, and become aware of these things together as a group. If you're standing still, and it tells you 'Your body is swaying', you can see on the training results screen that your body has been shaking. But I think you'd never realize that your body is shaking in day-to-day life. I think becoming aware of things like this about yourself is quite interesting.

Wow, all of this rationale sounds quite fair, Nintendo. And now we understand why you called the game Wii Become More Aware of Your Body and not something that could have been misconstrued by the public who's just looking for a fun way to lose some weight.

Iwata Asks: Wii Fit [Nintendo via CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles