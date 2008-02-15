Wii Fit: Not Actually Intended To Make You Fit

Many of us already suspected that Wii Fit couldn't make us fit, but now you can add Nintendo as a name on that list of skeptics. Because during a recent interview on Nintendo's own site, Miyamoto spilled the beans that, no, Wii Fit is not a recommended replacement to your triathlon training...or even a walk around the block:

I don't think Wii Fit's purpose is to make you fit; what it's actually aiming to do is make you aware of your body.

He continues:

That's why we wanted people to talk with their families about Wii Fit, and become aware of these things together as a group. If you're standing still, and it tells you 'Your body is swaying', you can see on the training results screen that your body has been shaking. But I think you'd never realize that your body is shaking in day-to-day life. I think becoming aware of things like this about yourself is quite interesting.

Wow, all of this rationale sounds quite fair, Nintendo. And now we understand why you called the game Wii Become More Aware of Your Body and not something that could have been misconstrued by the public who's just looking for a fun way to lose some weight.

