Wii Fit To Launch In US On May 19

According to the Wall Street Journal, of all places, Nintendo have gotten around to announcing a release date for money-printing balance (remember, balance, not fitness) training game Wii Fit. It'll be released in the US on May 19, so those looking for new ways to improve their sideways-leaning techniques or would like to bore houseguests to death with a new Wii Sports "replacement", you've only got a three month wait. How exciting!
Wii Fit, Other Innovations Unveiled [Wall Street Journal, Registration Required] ]
According to the Wall Street Journal, of all places, Nintendo have gotten around to announcing a release date for money-printing balance (remember, balance, not fitness) training game Wii Fit. It'll be released in the US on May 19, so those looking for new ways to improve their sideways-leaning techniques or would like to bore houseguests to death with a new Wii Sports "replacement", you've only got a three month wait. How exciting!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink