Wii Fit To Launch In US On May 19

According to the Wall Street Journal, of all places, Nintendo have gotten around to announcing a release date for money-printing balance (remember, balance, not fitness) training game Wii Fit. It'll be released in the US on May 19, so those looking for new ways to improve their sideways-leaning techniques or would like to bore houseguests to death with a new Wii Sports "replacement", you've only got a three month wait. How exciting!

