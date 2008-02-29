The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii FreeLoader Makes Region Based Gaming A Thing Of The Past

Rejoice! The Wii FreeLoader has become reality, bringing region-free gaming to Nintendo's great white hope. Similar to its GameCube predecessor, the Wii version of the FreeLoader lets gamers enjoy worldwide titles, regardless of what region for which they were intended. European and Australian gamers may benefit the most, especially if that rumour that Super Smash Bros. Brawl doesn't ship to PAL gamers until fall has any merit, but ex-pats and import enthusiasts may want to snap up a copy just in case.

The Wii version of FreeLoader is only £9.99 (about $US 20), a decent price for gamers looking to avoid modding their consoles. It is, of course, 100% unofficial, so buyer beware.

Wii FreeLoader [Codejunkies]

Comments

  • DC Guest

    Just an update re the Freeloader:-

    Wii Freeloader is not compatible with Wii firmware 3.3 and higher (released as an online update on 17/06/2008). Wii Freeloader works perfectly with any Wii console running firmware 3.2 and below. THE KEY IS TO NOT TO RUN ONLINE UPDATE!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles