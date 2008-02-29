Wii FreeLoader Makes Region Based Gaming A Thing Of The Past

Rejoice! The Wii FreeLoader has become reality, bringing region-free gaming to Nintendo's great white hope. Similar to its GameCube predecessor, the Wii version of the FreeLoader lets gamers enjoy worldwide titles, regardless of what region for which they were intended. European and Australian gamers may benefit the most, especially if that rumour that Super Smash Bros. Brawl doesn't ship to PAL gamers until fall has any merit, but ex-pats and import enthusiasts may want to snap up a copy just in case.

The Wii version of FreeLoader is only £9.99 (about $US 20), a decent price for gamers looking to avoid modding their consoles. It is, of course, 100% unofficial, so buyer beware.

Wii FreeLoader [Codejunkies]