Wii Infested With Deadly Creatures

Forget Fatal Frame and Silent Hill - Deadly Creatures is the scariest damn video game I've ever seen, and it's only just been announced. THQ and Rainbow Studios are collaborating on this Wii monstrosity, an adventure game that follows the story of a disgusting scorpion and terrifying tarantula as they struggle to survive in a world filled with even deadlier creatures, like Gila monsters, tarantula wasps, and man. As a screaming like a girl, turning pale as a sheet, cold sweats getting arachnophobe, I'm not getting anywhere near this game. You can't make me.

CreepyReally CreepyArrggghhhh!

THQ Announces Deadly CreaturesTM Exclusively For Nintendo® Wii

Action Thriller Pits Players Against a World of Creeping Terror

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. February 15, 2008 - THQ Inc. (NASDAQ: THQI) today announced Deadly Creatures™, an original action thriller title coming exclusively to the Nintendo Wii console in 2008. Developed internally by THQ's critically acclaimed Rainbow Studios, Deadly Creatures throws players into a venomous world of desert terror, where the greatest victory is survival. Players will follow the entwined adventures of an armored scorpion and a stealthy tarantula as they struggle against a variety of creatures including vicious Gila monsters, tarantula wasps, black widows, and the most dangerous predator of all - Man. Deadly Creatures takes full advantage of the Wii's unique motion-based control scheme and allows players to fully experience every pounce and tail sting.

"Deadly Creatures is an amazingly innovative game concept, and exemplifies THQ's commitment to creating original new IP for the Nintendo Wii platform," said Randy Shoemaker, director of global brand management, THQ. "With Deadly Creatures, we are raising the bar for all 3rd party Wii titles, and focusing on deep, compelling gameplay for a largely untapped audience of Wii gamers."

"Deadly Creatures is a creepy, cinematic thrill ride, where the distinction between predator and prey can shift around every corner," said Nick Wlodyka, executive producer and general manager, Rainbow Studios. "With brutal motion-controlled combat, a dark compelling story and some of the best visuals to date on the Wii, we are excited to bring Deadly Creatures to a large core Wii audience that hungers for a new experience."

