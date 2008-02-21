Wii Sensor Bar With Digital Clock Jammed In It

Not sure whether to file this under ingenious or pointless. Peripheral maker CYBER Gadget has put a digital clock in its 2Way Sensor Bar. It costs ¥1980 ($US 18) and can powered by an open USB port or four AA batteries for wireless mode. $US 18 is a small price to pay for not having to look at your watch while playing Wii games!
2Way Sensor Bar [CYBER Gadget via Famitsu via ALBOTAS]
Really, it's more of a clock with a 'sensor' bar crammed into it. Or rather, stuck on the sides - which you can do to anything. You just need some infrared LEDs placed a foot apart. Apparently the official Wii ones flash, but it's not neccesary - as we've seen, even candles work. In my own experience, sunlight does.