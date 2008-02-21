The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wii Sensor Bar With Digital Clock Jammed In It

Not sure whether to file this under ingenious or pointless. Peripheral maker CYBER Gadget has put a digital clock in its 2Way Sensor Bar. It costs ¥1980 ($US 18) and can powered by an open USB port or four AA batteries for wireless mode. $US 18 is a small price to pay for not having to look at your watch while playing Wii games!
2Way Sensor Bar [CYBER Gadget via Famitsu via ALBOTAS]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Really, it's more of a clock with a 'sensor' bar crammed into it. Or rather, stuck on the sides - which you can do to anything. You just need some infrared LEDs placed a foot apart. Apparently the official Wii ones flash, but it's not neccesary - as we've seen, even candles work. In my own experience, sunlight does.

    0
  • mrwaffle @Mr Waffle

    I... really, really want that. Ever since the demise of the VCR I've missed having a clock sitting on my AV shelf. (I should buy a clock? That's absurd!)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles