Wii Sensor Bar With Digital Clock Jammed In It

Not sure whether to file this under ingenious or pointless. Peripheral maker CYBER Gadget has put a digital clock in its 2Way Sensor Bar. It costs ¥1980 ($US 18) and can powered by an open USB port or four AA batteries for wireless mode. $US 18 is a small price to pay for not having to look at your watch while playing Wii games!

2Way Sensor Bar [CYBER Gadget via Famitsu via ALBOTAS]