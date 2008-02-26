Wii Shows Up At Oscars, Goes Berserk, Devours Audience, Etc

Anyone who watched the Oscars last night caught what may have been the most non sequitur moment in both movie and gaming history—after coming back from a commercial break, we were greeted with an intense match of Wii Tennis. Upon finishing, Stewart asked, "Am I supposed to be winded?" Everyone laughed.

And then they shifted nervously in their seats, frightened by the autonomous entertainment device in the foreground. If you missed the Oscars last night, here's the video:

But it was just a little odd, no?