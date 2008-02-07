Wii Tales Of Symphonia To Be Localised, Sent To America

The latest Nintendo Power has, as its cover feature, the news that the latest Tales of Symphonia has been scheduled for a US release. It's currently being localised, and will drop the "Knights of Ratatosk" subtitle in favour of "Dawn of the New World". And...that's about it. Nothing else new to report since we've already seen the thing, but hey, it's nice to know American Wii owners will soon have the option of a meaty JRPG. No word on a US release date, but the Japanese version's out in the spring, so it shouldn't be too much later than that.

