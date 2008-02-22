Wii To Catch 360 By June, Says Reggie

Speaking to Bloomberg, NoA talisman Reggie Fils-Aime reckons that the 360's lead over the Wii in North America will disappear this year. And not just "this year", but by June. Which is not too far away! He reckons the launch of Super Smash Bros will be a big factor in this, and while I can't see the logic in that - surely the people who freaked out over every pointless Dojo update already have a Wii - the overall prediction seems watertight to anyone who's been looking at sales charts for the past 12 months.

Nintendo Advance [Bloomberg]