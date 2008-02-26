Wii Updated To 3.2. If your Wii disc slot is glowing, walk, do not run, to update it. What has changed? Not much from first look. The official Nintendo site writes: "This update does not affect any prominently-used features or menus; however it does provide some behind the scenes updates that will improve system performance." While we haven't tested it, we wouldn't be surprised if the Wii exploit in The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is one of those "behind the scenes updates."