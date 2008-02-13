Wii-mote Gets Rad Nerf Blaster Peripheral

Hidden the depths of EA's financial report is this: A Nerf Wii-mote gun doohickey. It doubles as both an actual Nerf gun and a Wii-mote gun peripheral. Details are scant, but it looks like it's connected to EA's in-development title Nerf N-Strike, which we brought word of earlier. Would we buy this? Yes, yes we would.

Nerf Wii-Mote [ShackBlog]