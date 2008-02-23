WiiWare: Smaller Companies Welcome

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Nintendo dropped us a line to clear up a bit of misconception in our write up of WiiWare from Wednesday. They aren't just looking for games from small teams from big-name developers - in fact, a good number of upcoming WiiWare titles are from up and coming or little-known developers getting their first shot at having a game appear on a console. The requirements aren't nearly as difficult to achieve as we imagined. Your company needs to register with Nintendo and have a basic office address, which is relatively easy to acquire. I mean hell, I work out of an office all day long - it just happens to be down the hall from my bedroom, and if you really need to make a game in it, just be sure to pay for half of the pizza when you come over. Fear not, tiny developers - Nintendo welcomes you with open arms!

