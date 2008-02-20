The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

WiiWare To Make American Debut On May 12

So Wii Fit's launching in May, is it? Eh. But WiiWare, Nintendo's new downloadable games service, that's interesting. If you're also interested (and American), you've only got to wait until May 12, because (according to the Wall Street Journal) that's when the service will be launching in the US. No mention yet of specifics like which games will be available at launch, costs, etc, but those can't be too far off.
Wii Fit, Other Innovations Unveiled [Wall Street Journal, Registration Required]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles