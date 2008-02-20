WiiWare To Make American Debut On May 12

So Wii Fit's launching in May, is it? Eh. But WiiWare, Nintendo's new downloadable games service, that's interesting. If you're also interested (and American), you've only got to wait until May 12, because (according to the Wall Street Journal) that's when the service will be launching in the US. No mention yet of specifics like which games will be available at launch, costs, etc, but those can't be too far off.

