Winning Eleven Adopts Pro Evo For US Release. The clumsy Winning Eleven naming convention is domestically no more, reports IGN today. The next iteration in Konami's extremely popular soccer (aka football, futbol, footie) franchise will take to the pitch in North America with its European name, Pro Evolution Soccer, casually referred to as Pro Evo. Good news, I say, but bad news for anyone who had hoped to pick up Winning Eleven 11 on the 11th of March.
