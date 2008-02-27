WipeOut HD Features Custom Soundtracks

I know, it's not the first PS3 game to feature custom soundtracks, but this isn't some cheap bowling game we're talking about here. This is WipeOut. A game for whom music played a big, big part in its success back on the PS1. SCEE blog Three Speech sends word that while the game's bundled soundtrack includes appropriate artists such as Kraftwerk, you'll also be able to create custom playlists from any songs you've got stored on your PS3's HDD.

