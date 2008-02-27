The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

WipeOut HD Features Custom Soundtracks

I know, it's not the first PS3 game to feature custom soundtracks, but this isn't some cheap bowling game we're talking about here. This is WipeOut. A game for whom music played a big, big part in its success back on the PS1. SCEE blog Three Speech sends word that while the game's bundled soundtrack includes appropriate artists such as Kraftwerk, you'll also be able to create custom playlists from any songs you've got stored on your PS3's HDD.
WipEout HD Tracks Announced [Three Speech]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles