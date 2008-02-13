Wipeout Pulse Boosts To PSPs

The follow-up to PSP racer Wipeout Pure arrives in North America today, says the official PlayStation blog. Wipeout Pulse—aka wipEout PULSE, if you're a capitalisation fetishist—looks to not just toss out a new collection of tracks and pretty lights, it brings proper infrastructure online racing to the PSP, with the promise of downloadable content in the future. Europeans are already enjoying Wipeout Pulse DLC, meaning it can't be too far off.

I just checked the United States version of the PC PlayStation Store and didn't see Pulse turn up. While you wait, make sure to get caught up on the newest Wipeout courtesy of Liverpudlian producer Paul Tweedle's blog.

wipEout PULSE hits North America today [PlayStation.blog]