World In Conflict Slated For Consoles This Fall

Good news, console RTSers! Sierra/Massive Entertainment's acclaimed post-Cold War real-time strategy title World in Conflict is spreading from the PC to the Xbox 360 and PS3. Expected to launch fall 2008, these console versions won't just be a port of the original World in Conflict, instead including extra "new content" planned for both the singleplayer campaign and online multiplayer.
For existing PC players, this new content will come in the form of an add-on. Potential pricing has not been discussed. As for me, I just feel lucky that I'm no longer forced to own a PC to play a lot of games formerly reserved for the platform, even if the authenticity of experience isn't always duplicated.
Sierra Entertainment's Action-Strategy Opus World In Conflict Coming To Xbox 360 And PLAYSTATION®3 System In Fall 2008
The Genre-Bending "Best Strategy Game of 2007" Gets Even Better As It Heads to Consoles with Additional Single Player and Multiplayer Content
MARLOW (14TH FEBRUARY, 2008) - Sierra Entertainment, a division of Vivendi Games, announced today that World in Conflict™ - the groundbreaking action-strategy game that claimed the coveted E3 2007 Game Critics "Best Strategy Game" award and topped many "Best of 2007" lists - will appear on the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system this autumn.
World in Conflict, originally created by Sierra's-own Massive Entertainment, is being redesigned for consoles and will also include a host of new content for both the single-player campaign and the game's award-winning multiplayer mode. The new content will also be made available for personal computer as an add-on to the original World in Conflict game. More information on the PC release will be provided soon.
The World in Conflict game for Xbox 360 and the PLAYSTATION®3 system is being developed by Massive Entertainment in conjunction with Sierra's-own Swordfish Studios.
"World in Conflict was one of the best games on any platform in 2007 and its innovative action-focused gameplay makes it a perfect fit for the transition to consoles," said Martin Tremblay, president of worldwide studios, Sierra Entertainment. "World in Conflict is being reinvented for Xbox 360 and the PLAYSTATION®3 system, with innovative features and new single player and multiplayer content created for the console audience. World in Conflict on consoles will be an amazing extension of an already great gaming franchise."
