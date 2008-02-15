World In Conflict Slated For Consoles This Fall

Good news, console RTSers! Sierra/Massive Entertainment's acclaimed post-Cold War real-time strategy title World in Conflict is spreading from the PC to the Xbox 360 and PS3. Expected to launch fall 2008, these console versions won't just be a port of the original World in Conflict, instead including extra "new content" planned for both the singleplayer campaign and online multiplayer.

For existing PC players, this new content will come in the form of an add-on. Potential pricing has not been discussed. As for me, I just feel lucky that I'm no longer forced to own a PC to play a lot of games formerly reserved for the platform, even if the authenticity of experience isn't always duplicated.