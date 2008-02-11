World of Warcraft 2.4 Patch Notes Are Out & About

The patch notes for version 2.4 of Blizzard's far-too-popular MMO World or Warcraft are out, along with the public test realm (PTR).

It appears many players were under the impression that the update would bring balance to the game's player versus player elements, thanks to a story on MMO news site Curse Gaming. Unfortunately for them, it doesn't take a prolonged read of the notes to deduce that as far as class changes go, there's not much.

Oh, the tragedy, they cried.

However, there may be hope for the game's never-ending legion of fans. According to community manager Drysc, Blizzard is mixing things up a bit this time round. To quote the CM:

So, anyway, with 2.4 we're moving in a different direction, starting small, and working our way through the PTR with changes in-mind, but not a huge glut of changes we throw out at the start.

Is it enough to silence the screams of nine million angst-ridden gamers? I guess we'll know in a few months.

World of Warcraft - Test Realm Patch Notes [Official site]