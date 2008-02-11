The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

World of Warcraft 2.4 Patch Notes Are Out & About

wow_03.jpgThe patch notes for version 2.4 of Blizzard's far-too-popular MMO World or Warcraft are out, along with the public test realm (PTR).

It appears many players were under the impression that the update would bring balance to the game's player versus player elements, thanks to a story on MMO news site Curse Gaming. Unfortunately for them, it doesn't take a prolonged read of the notes to deduce that as far as class changes go, there's not much.

Oh, the tragedy, they cried.

However, there may be hope for the game's never-ending legion of fans. According to community manager Drysc, Blizzard is mixing things up a bit this time round. To quote the CM:

So, anyway, with 2.4 we're moving in a different direction, starting small, and working our way through the PTR with changes in-mind, but not a huge glut of changes we throw out at the start.

Is it enough to silence the screams of nine million angst-ridden gamers? I guess we'll know in a few months.

World of Warcraft - Test Realm Patch Notes [Official site]

Comments

  • Matt Buckner Guest

    Yawn...Wow has been out for over 3 years now, play a new game ppl. If everyone got this attached to very few games the industry would be severely hurt. Play a new game ffs.

    0
  • Aiderius Guest

    pffft... WOW is amazing. I dont care who you are or how many ppl play it.

    0
  • Alex Guest

    Yea, people were completely crying about this on the Forums, they should have introduced a bit more class balancing abilities. Like BUFF SHAMANS.

    Hell, give them a stun or something.

    0
  • scott Guest

    nah shamans are too OP. along with warlocks. anyone know how i can go about getting rep with thrallmar quickly? need to be revered to buy rare arrows

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles