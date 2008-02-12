There is nothing imperfect about this video. From the family in the background to the registration watermark, the objectivity with which Zachary Garrison reviews the new WoW Mana Energy Potion in the face of oft-wannabe YouTubers is completely charming, even to our cold, cold hearts that pump the salty-delicious tears of children through our veins in lieu of more traditional blood.
WoW Mana Drink Reviewed
Comments
They dont know that wow mana is actually made from the sweat of wow players.... Tastes a bit salty.