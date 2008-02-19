The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Wrap-o-matic: Monday Night

Microsoft To Buy Out Epic, Gamepro Says Don't you just love the smell of fresh rumours in the morning? This is by far the tastiest.

New Xbox Live In The Works? We've had the old one for a while now, so it wouldn't surprise me if Microsoft had plans to give it a facelift.

Bethesda Grows European Publishing Arm Yes, Europe, you'll be able to enjoy the RPG stylings of Fallout 3 as well. Not that the game wasn't coming to Europe before.

Prince of Persia Movie's Storyline Revealed? No, the spoilers here do not involve a puppet dog or the fact you may die alone. It's all Prince of Persia baby.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles