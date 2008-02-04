Wrap-o-matic: Over the Weekend

Super Smash Bros. Brawl "Battle" Gameplay More gameplay videos to tease us while we wait for SSBB's release in Oz.

The Activision Blizzard Merger That Nearly Wasn't I think the opportunity to make "arseloads of cash" would have quickly dispelled any doubts.

Kotaku Originals: From a Presidential Departure to a Cobalt Blue DS If you've only been reading the site semi-regularly (shame on you!), here's your chance to catch up on all the great content you would have missed.

Smash Bros Not Working? Quit Smoking Perhaps you should quit preemptively - the last thing you'd want is to bring that shiny disc home, only to have it not work.

Rumour: PlayStation 3 Getting Slimmed Down Sony did it with the Playstation and Playstation 2, makes sense the PS3 would be next. But this soon?