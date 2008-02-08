Wrap-o-matic: Thursday Night

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Resistance 2 Details Ripe For The Picking More details on the sequel to one of the Playstation 3's best shooters. 60-person multiplayer? Madness.

Frankenreview: Devil May Cry 4 (Xbox 360) Bits and pieces of Devil May Cry 4 reviews from around the globe compiled and condensed for your reading pleasure.

Mature Games Are Down 50% Since 2005 Well, I'm still playing games. But then, they probably don't consider me mature enough.

Super Smash Bros. Brawl Sells 820K In Its Debut Week While you guys read this, I'm going to try and track down someone who's surprised by this. I may be some time.

Steven Spielberg's Boom Blox Debuts Is this really Spielberg's first game? You'd have thought he would go with something a bit more... cinematic?

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

