Wrap-o-matic: Tuesday Night

Lair Score Wins IFMCA Award Treasure it guys... it's the only award you're likely to get for Lair.

GameSpy Launches Direct2Game Because the only person who doesn't want your money is you, right?

Age Of Conan GDC Screens Hopefully the recent news regarding Tabula Rasa hasn't put these guys off.

Saw Writer Talks Saw Video Game I think Saw could make an interesting video game. But looking back at all the movie-to-game adaptations that have come before, the odds are against it.

You Can Now Look at Bioware's Sonic RPG Sonic in a role-playing game, being made by Bioware. What's not to like?

IGA And ID Team For Free, Web-Based Quake Live Okay, I'm really curious to see how this will work, especially multiplayer. Who knows, it might be fun.

Tabula Rasa Totally Tanked? NCSoft Austin Downsizing? Another MMO crushed under the foot of World of Warcraft. Sorry Richard.