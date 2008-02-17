WWE Produces Familiar Looking T-Shirt

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Kotakuite Brian P. tells us that the WWE is producing a new T-shirt for one of it's big stars, John Cena. The shirt features an 8-bit style graphic based on the cover of Nintendo's classic Pro Wrestling. The back has some different "moves" above some d-pad graphics. The shirt is selling for $US 25 dollars but won't be officially released until Feb. 25. One wonders what Nintendo is going to have to say about this one.

John Cena T-shirt [WWE]

