WWE Produces Familiar Looking T-Shirt

Kotakuite Brian P. tells us that the WWE is producing a new T-shirt for one of it's big stars, John Cena. The shirt features an 8-bit style graphic based on the cover of Nintendo's classic Pro Wrestling. The back has some different "moves" above some d-pad graphics. The shirt is selling for $US 25 dollars but won't be officially released until Feb. 25. One wonders what Nintendo is going to have to say about this one.
John Cena T-shirt [WWE]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink