XBLA Bionic Commando Gimped Due To Size Restrictions

Bionic Commando Rearmed on PC will have high-res textures. Bionic Commando Rearmed on PS3 will have high-res textures. Bionic Commando Rearmed on Xbox Live Arcade? Not-so-high-res textures. BC producer Ben Judd has said that, thanks to Xbox Live Arcade's file-size restrictons, which limit games offered on the service to 150MB, the XBLA version's textures won't be of the same quality as those found on the PS3 and PC. Won't make a lick of difference to the gameplay, of course, but if you own a 360 and a PS3/PC, this has probably made the decision on which platform to get it on that little easier.

