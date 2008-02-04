Xbox 360 Elite Turned into Halo 3 Laptop

Modder Ben Heck (aka Bengamin J. Heckendorn) dazzles. He's got the uncanny ability to take things, and turn them into other things. Pretty things, at that! Last spring, he crafted an Xbox 360 into a laptop. Now, he's done the same with an Xbox 360 Elite. Nice trick, but we've seen it before. How about turning an Xbox 360 Elite into something else — like a stack of waffles?
