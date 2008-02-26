Xbox 360 HD DVD Drops To $US 50

Now that Microsoft has officially announced the death of their HD DVD add-on for the Xbox 360, the only thing left to do is to sweep the technological corpses out of warehouses. So here's the big deal we warned you about back in January—Microsoft is officially dropping their HD DVD add-on price to $US 50 starting tomorrow (though many retailers have already jumped the gun). So buy one, keep it sealed and in 100 years, you might have a collector's item (or just a very nice e-paper weight).

Microsoft Drops HD DVD for Xbox 360 [AHN]