Now that Microsoft has officially announced the death of their HD DVD add-on for the Xbox 360, the only thing left to do is to sweep the technological corpses out of warehouses. So here's the big deal we warned you about back in January—Microsoft is officially dropping their HD DVD add-on price to $US 50 starting tomorrow (though many retailers have already jumped the gun). So buy one, keep it sealed and in 100 years, you might have a collector's item (or just a very nice e-paper weight).
Xbox 360 HD DVD Drops To $US 50
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink