The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Xbox 360 HD DVD Price Plummets

In case you're still holding out hope that somehow, someway HD DVD will make a last minute comeback and triumph over blu-ray as the high definition DVD format of choice, then has Microsoft got the deal for you. Effective today, the MSRP of the Xbox 360 HD DVD add-on is dropping from $US 179.99 to $US 129.99. The price drop effects the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As Microsoft's Larry Hryb points out, once you figure in Microsoft's ongoing five free HD DVD movie offer, which is still in effect until the end of this month, they you've got one hell of a good time to get in on the Betamax of the 21st century!

Xbox 360 HD DVD Player price drop (now US $129.99) [Xbox Live's Major Nelson - Thanks Scott!]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles