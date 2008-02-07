Xbox 360 HD DVD Price Plummets

In case you're still holding out hope that somehow, someway HD DVD will make a last minute comeback and triumph over blu-ray as the high definition DVD format of choice, then has Microsoft got the deal for you. Effective today, the MSRP of the Xbox 360 HD DVD add-on is dropping from $US 179.99 to $US 129.99. The price drop effects the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. As Microsoft's Larry Hryb points out, once you figure in Microsoft's ongoing five free HD DVD movie offer, which is still in effect until the end of this month, they you've got one hell of a good time to get in on the Betamax of the 21st century!

Xbox 360 HD DVD Player price drop (now US $129.99) [Xbox Live's Major Nelson - Thanks Scott!]