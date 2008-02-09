Xbox 360 VS. PS3 Turok Edition

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Up until now, I couldn't get enough Xbox 360 vs. PlayStation 3 side-by-sides. But after this direct HDMI feed from Turok, my mind is mush. The opening blacks look far better on the 360, but you lose sight of any contrast difference by the middle of the clip comparisons. Sometimes the PS3 has better textures, sometimes it doesn't. Sometimes the PS3's full RGB gamut offers colors that pop a bit more, sometimes it doesn't. Bottom line: if you have Turok for either of these next gen systems, you're doing fine. And it seems that publishers are getting far better about their cross-platform quality control.

UPDATE: It would appear that there was no control for the 7.5 IRE black level difference between US and Japanese NTSC standards.

