Xbox Australia Require A Soundtrack For Some Reason

In a move that surely sounded better across the boardroom table than it does to consumers, Xbox Australia have released...an official soundtrack. No game themes here, however. There's not even an orchestral rendition of the 360's startup chime! This is instead an exercise in focus-testing gone wrong, with the 17 tracks - "a selection of uplifting alternative/rock tracks to game to" - thrown together at random including offerings from such respected, enduring international artists as Fall Out Boy and The Killers. I'm still struggling to find a reason why this even exists, but at $17 I guess they can say at least it's almost half the price of regular CDs.

Various Artists - Xbox Soundtracks Presents... Start [Xbox.com.au]