Xbox Japan Finally Kills Off HD DVD Player

While Microsoft struck down its Xbox 360 HD DVD Player last week, Xbox Japan was still milling things over last we heard. But today, no more! As of today, Xbox Japan has decided to wash its hands of the HD DVD Player. Surprised? No one is! This just, you know, makes it all official and shit.
Xbox 360 HD DVD プレーヤーの生産を終了いたします [Xbox Japan][Pic]
