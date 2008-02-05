Xbox Live Arcade Deals Poker Smash, Crystal Quest Pair

This Wednesday, connected Xbox 360 owners will be able to try their hand at a twist on the match-three puzzle game staple with Poker Smash. In addition to the standard rows and columns of three-of-a-kind, Poker Smash adds hands like straights and flushes to the mix. It's arriving in the wee hours for 800 Microsoft Points.

Joining Poker Smash on XBLA this week is a free update for the already released Crystal Quest that will appeal to fans of high scores and re-downloading things. Official word on all this Xbox Live Arcade business is post jump.

Puzzle with a Poker Twist - "Poker Smash" Launches on Xbox LIVE Arcade this Wednesday along with a Free Gameplay Update for "Crystal Quest"

Newcomer Void Star Creations, an Independent developer based in South Carolina, takes the puzzle game genre to a whole new level with "Poker Smash," an action packed puzzler with a poker twist! In "Poker Smash," players rush to clear rows of cards by arranging them into poker hands. To keep things interesting "Poker Smash" offers card-blasting bombs and a super slow-motion trigger for players caught in a bind.

The game features over 30 minutes of original music set against stunning visuals, and contains seven unique game modes, including: action, timed, puzzle, practice, custom playlist, split screen head-to-head and multiplayer tournaments. Casual and hardcore gamers alike won't want to miss this highly polished addition to Xbox LIVE Arcade.

For the Achievement junkies, "Poker Smash" contains 12 Achievements with a total of 200 points, including: "Score of the Gods," which requires gamers to reach 1,000,000 points; "The Thinker," which requires gamers to unlock all puzzle groups; and "Pack Rat," which is awarded after gamers unlock all 11 in-game themes.

To celebrate the launch of "Poker Smash" on Xbox LIVE Arcade, players will have the opportunity to participate in the "Poker Smash" Play & Win Sweepstakes, where one lucky grand prize winner will receive an Xbox 360 Elite console! Plus, four other winners will be selected to receive Microsoft Point cards. To be automatically entered into the sweepstakes, simply download and play the full or trial version of "Poker Smash" from Wednesday, February 6 at 8:00 a.m. GMT (12:00 a.m. PST on Tuesday, February 5) through Thursday, February 14 at 7:59 a.m. (11:59 p.m. PST on Wednesday, February 13). This sweepstakes is available in the US and Canada only. For complete sweepstakes rules, please visit:

* www.xbox.com/pokersmash

"Poker Smash" will be available worldwide this Wednesday, February 6 at 9:00 a.m. GMT (1:00 a.m. PST) for 800 Microsoft Points and is rated E for Everyone by the ESRB. For more details on "Poker Smash" please visit:

* http://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/p/pokersmashxboxlivearcade

Additionally, the Xbox LIVE Arcade classic "Crystal Quest" will receive a free gameplay update this week. Developer Stainless Games has added a fresh twist to the puzzle action by incorporating a score multiplier. This update will make the game slicker and faster than before and opens up the possibility of even higher scores!

The score multiplier increases every time gamers pick up a crystal, but failing to pick up a crystal or getting zapped negates the multiplier. To keep a level playing field, old Leaderboards will be retired after the update, but will still be viewable for posterity's sake. The update also includes improvements to downloadable content, which is part of Stainless Games' ongoing commitment to constantly improve the player experience. For more details on "Crystal Quest" please visit:

* http://www.xbox.com/en-US/games/c/crystalquestlivearcadexbox360/