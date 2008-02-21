Xbox Live To Add Community Created Games

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Chris Satchell of Microsoft just announced that community-developed XNA games will soon be distributed through Xbox Live. Microsoft has been buzz-wording about "democratising game distribution" all morning, but it appears that it's willing to put its money where its mouth is. The company expects it can double the number of games on Xbox Live Arcade by the end of year with the addition of community developed software.

Using a peer review system to filter out copyright infringement and objectionable content, Microsoft plans to put game development and initial approval into the hands of its Xbox Live community, not to mention money into the hands of homebrew developers.

Satchell showed off a half-dozen titles that are planned for the service. Starting today, Live members can go to XBLM free trial downloads of games like Little Gamers, Dishwasher and Jellycar.

