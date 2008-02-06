Xbox Originals Adds Pirates, Ninjas Next Week

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

A trio of new oldies will make their way to the Xbox Live Marketplace next week, as Microsoft plans to add Sid Meier's Pirates!, Black and Ninja Gaiden Black to the Xbox Originals line-up. All three will arrive on February 11 for 1200 Microsoft Points—$US 15 in genuine US dollars. If scurvy, explosions and decapitations are your thing, clear some space on your hard drive for next Monday.

Xbox Originals [Xbox.com]

