We had a few inquiries regarding the possibility of Ninja Gaiden Black making its way to us as an Xbox Original after it was spotted coupled with a "Coming Soon" banner on Xbox Live. According to Microsoft Oz, this was a mistake. The company has assured us that there are still no plans to bring Ninja Gaiden Black to our shores as an Xbox Original.
Xbox Originals: Ninja Gaiden Black Definitely Not Coming To Australia
Comments
Thank you, Microshaft. Without you, I would never have known what it felt like to have a 10-foot pole shoved up my rectum. How you guys manage to do it, I do not know, considering the rectum is only 8 inches long. Then again, you guys are the kings of shafting us Australians. If there is a will, there is a way.
I have to at least assume Germany has it slightly worse than us considering they seem to ban all violent games over there, probably has a lot to do with the 360 sales figures over there posted in another article today.
Back to the subject, is the hassle because the game wasn't released here before so hasn't been rated or some other lame issue?
Wasn't the Black content downloadable for the regular version of Ninja Gaiden anyway? I was never good enough to finish the regular version let alone DL stuff to make the game harder :(
"Wasn't the Black content downloadable for the regular version of Ninja Gaiden anyway?"
There were two "Hurricane Packs", which did add a lot of content and change game rules. Black included both these and made further tweaks.
"Because the original Xbox version was refused classification due to its violent content. This being the same game and all, it's still "banned"."
Is that true?
http://www.classification.gov.au/special.html?n=46&p=156&sTitle=Ninja&sMediaGames=1&sDateFromM=1&sDateFromY=1970&sDateToM=2&sDateToY=2007&record=193735
Black isn't even in the database, and Sigma is selling just fine here by the looks of things. Both games were rated MA15+.
I was just fortunate to snap one up on ebay AU :)
