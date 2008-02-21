XNA Game Studio Games Come To Zune

Can't say we didn't see it coming, but Microsoft officially announced today that XNA Game Studio games would soon be supported by the Zune. The portable media player is expected to get simpler fare like the vertical space shooter Zauri and puzzle staple Hexic, the former of which was shown to feature MP3 support.

The Zune's touchpad will hopefully make for a decent controller, but we haven't gone hands on with it yet. Graphically, Zauri, the only game demoed via video, was simple in nature, but the addition of music library support could make for interesting shooter gameplay.