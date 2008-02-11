Yellow Dog Linux Shipping With Yellow Dog PS3s

Terra Soft's Yellow Dog Linux is already a favourite with the type of people who like to mess around with their PS3. Now, it's been made available to people who aren't so keen to mess around with their PS3. If that sounds more like you, you can buy PS3 consoles directly from Yellow Dog's site, which are 80GB units that come with Linux pre-installed, allowing you to (almost) enjoy stuff like PC games on your PS3 straight out of the box.

