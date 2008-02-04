Yep, Another Grand Theft Auto IV Wanted Poster

And the hype train continues! Here's another viral ad for Grand Theft Auto IV. This one was spotted in New York's Lower East Side. It's a wanted ad for Caribbean arms dealer Little Jacob. The joke is that the "LCPD will clear any outstanding parking/speeding violations in exchange for information leading to an arrest." This isn't the last of these ads, and there will be more, we're sure. Oh yes, we're sure.
Show of hands: Who's picking this game up? And which platform? Discuss!
Thanks for the photo, Chris!
