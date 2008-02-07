Yes, That New, Non-LEGO Indiana Jones Game Is Still Alive

You may have forgotten amidst all the excitement surrounding the new movie and the LEGO game, but once upon a time (2006) LucasArts announced they were working on another Indiana Jones game. One based on their pretty-darn-exciting Euphoria physics and animation technology. Well, since then, we've heard squat on the game. Hell, talking about it around the tower's water cooler this morning, I'd forgotten all about it. So it was great to hear from LucasArts this afternoon that, yes, the game is still being worked on, and will even be at GDC in some form. Good news. LEGO's great and all, but sometimes you just want to put a ragdoll Nazi's face through a windshield, you know?