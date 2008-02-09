The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Yet Another Custom Half-Life 2 Figure

Didn't you get the memo? Custom HL2 figures are 2008's cakes. Not as edible, perhaps, but chock full of crafty goodness nonetheless. The latest to drop into our inbox comes via reader Rob, who - inspired by Jin Saotome's cartoony offering - decided to whip up his own Gordon Freeman action figure. Rob writes:

It's not quite as professional as Jin's effort, but I think it makes up for it in accuracy to the source material.

Don't be so hard on yourself, Rob! Looks great (like a Gordon Freeman appearance on Robot Chicken), and yes, we appreciate the increased accuracy to the source material. The base was a nice touch.

