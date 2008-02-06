Advertisements that have absolutely nothing to do with the product they're advertising? Not generally the soundest of marketing strategies, but then when you're marketing a game like this, what choice do you have but to go completely OTT?
[via Game|Life]
You'll Never Guess What This Trailer Is For
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
What the f! That was awesome! I mean by the time they reveal what game the add is for, I was pretty psyched for some kinda spaced invaders clone.
Then I got royally confused and disappointed.