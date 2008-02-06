The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

You'll Never Guess What This Trailer Is For


Advertisements that have absolutely nothing to do with the product they're advertising? Not generally the soundest of marketing strategies, but then when you're marketing a game like this, what choice do you have but to go completely OTT?
[via Game|Life]

Comments

  • Lev Arris Guest

    What the f! That was awesome! I mean by the time they reveal what game the add is for, I was pretty psyched for some kinda spaced invaders clone.

    Then I got royally confused and disappointed.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles