Zero Punctuation On Call Of Duty 4

Yahtzee isn't all that fond of taking requests, but it seems that the horde of Call of Duty 4 fans hungry to see their favorite game get slapped in the face with Croshaw's angry, spite-filled penis have moved him to action. In reviewing the game he comes to realise what we've known for months - Call of Duty 4 is just as good as a prostitute with three identical sets of genitalia. Of course he draws this conclusion out a good four minutes, but it is a very good four minutes indeed. I think I prefer it when he reviews games that he likes, as it seems to make him try harder.

  • yas Guest

    he seems to have forgotten to talk about the kick ass multiplayer

