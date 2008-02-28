Zero Punctuation Takes On Uncharted: Drake's Fortune

This week, in between some scathing political commentary, Ben "Yahtzee" Croshaw reviews Uncharted: Drake's Fortune for the PS3. Does he like it? Of course not. Can you imagine his reviews happy? We can only pray that divine intervention keeps both love and ecstasy from Yahtzee's grasp, lest we lose Zero Punctuation forever.
Quote of the week: "Saying that an action game's got a vehicle section these days carries about as much weight as saying that it comes in a box."
Zero Punctuation [TheEscapist]
