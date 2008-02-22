No new Zero Punctuation yesterday? Why!?!?! Well because Yahtzee was busy appearing in a series of interstitials for last night's Game Developers Choice awards at GDC, and here for your viewing pleasure is that series of interstitials. See Croshaw take on faceless FPS protagonists, the guitar based game phenomenon, and finally the entire year of 2007. Very odd to be hearing censor beeps during an episode of Zero Punctuation, but you've heard enough of Yahtzee's ranting at this point that your mind will probably automatically fill in the blanks anyway. Bollocks!
Zero Punctuation's GDC Awards Special
I noticed he didn't put HIS e-mail at the end of the episode =P