The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Zero Punctuation's GDC Awards Special

No new Zero Punctuation yesterday? Why!?!?! Well because Yahtzee was busy appearing in a series of interstitials for last night's Game Developers Choice awards at GDC, and here for your viewing pleasure is that series of interstitials. See Croshaw take on faceless FPS protagonists, the guitar based game phenomenon, and finally the entire year of 2007. Very odd to be hearing censor beeps during an episode of Zero Punctuation, but you've heard enough of Yahtzee's ranting at this point that your mind will probably automatically fill in the blanks anyway. Bollocks!

Comments

  • Kakansho Guest

    I noticed he didn't put HIS e-mail at the end of the episode =P

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles