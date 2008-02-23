Zune XNA Gaming Is Surprisingly Fluid

We had a few minutes yesterday to play a bit of shoot-em-up Zurai, that fast little game shown during the Microsoft keynote. The game plays surprisingly well. The ship constantly fires and you move it around with the Zune's touch pad. To fire off bombs you click the pad. Unfortunately, the game was developed specifically for the keynote, so it's not clear if it will ever actually see the light of day.
