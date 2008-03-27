151 Pokemons (Let Me Show Them To You)

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

We don't like posting auctions here. Because some other asshole makes money, and not us assholes. But for this we'll make an exception. Over at Yahoo! Auctions, one individual is auctions off 151 Game Boy Pokémon Red, Pokémon Blue, Pokémon Yellow: Special Pikachu Edition and Japan only Pokémon Green. These are the first generation Pokeé+mon. And 151 cartridges, that's a whole Pokeédex worth! The seller points out that the non-mint cartridges don't have instruction booklets or boxes, are grimy and scribbled on and make good dominos.
Pokémon Auction [Yahoo! Auctions]

