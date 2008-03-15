15-Year-Old Killed For Not Passing Game

When 15-year-old Olivier Baptiste refused to hand over the video game he was playing to his 18-year-old friend William Suarez, Suarez pulled out a .32-calibre Smith and Wesson from his waistband and shot Baptiste in the head. This according to police, who have charged the alleged killer with manslaughter, illegal possession of a firearm, assault with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.
Witnesses told authorities that Suarez then put the gun down on the kitchen counter and began saying, "This just didn't happen", according to court documents.
Sounds like one seriously screwed-up individual right there.
This is similar to the incident back in July, where a young boy stabbed his older brother to death for not letting him have his turn at a video game, in both situation and press reaction. Some of the headlines I have seen include: Family: Game led to teen's murder - BostonHerald.com
Video game linked to fatal shooting in Brockton - The Patriot Ledger
Just don't be surprised if the major news outlets pick this up with accompanying inflammatory anti-video gaming headline.
Video game linked to fatal shooting of 15-year-old [Wicked Local Brockton]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink